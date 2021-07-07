Mr. Robert Michael Langford, 70, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 18, 1951, in Jefferson, Georgia. Mr. Langford’s pride in life were his grandchildren. He loved and adored them above all else. He enjoyed being outdoors: fishing, camping, and
boating. He loved all bodies of water from the ocean to the lake. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan, loving to tail gate and attend games. He was a hard worker — fixing things and tending to his 10 acres. His hard work also presented through his 37 years of service with Georgia Power, where he retired as a Substation Foreman.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles Allen and Mildred (Howard) Langford and his brother, Allen Langford.
Left to cherish
his memory are
his wife of nearly
26 years, Pam Langford; his sons, Glen (Tricia) Langford, Neal (Jeana) Langford, and Robert (Stephanie) Langford; a step-daughter, Anitra Arthur; his grandchildren, Alec, LeeAnn, Braeden, Hannah, Hope, Lauren, Madi, Katie, Scott, Clayton, Lindsey and Ashley; his sister, Mary Ruth (Larry) Denson; and numerous other loved ones, family, and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Jeff Jackson officiating.
He will be laid to
rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), 233 Peachtree St., Suite 2225, Atlanta, GA 30303, www.diabetes.org and/or the American Heart Association, 1101 Northchase Parkway Suite 1, Marietta, GA 30067, www.americanheart.org.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mr. Langford by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
