Mr. Robert Ratemo Mayaka, age 35, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. He was born January 26, 1986 in Nairobi, Kenya the son of Mr. Zachariah Ratemo and Mrs. Esther Moraa Ratemo. Mr. Mayaka cherished his life, memories, and was a thoughtful person. He enjoyed playing soccer, cooking, and providing for his family. He was very talented with technology and IT work. Mr. Mayaka was a member of Seventh Day Adventist where he was dedicated to serving his church family.
Mr. Mayaka is preceded in death by his grandparents.
Mr. Mayaka is survived by his parents, Zachariah and Esther Ratemo of Douglasville, Georgia; sister, Risper Mayaka of Douglasville, Georgia; brother, Alex Mayaka of Douglasville, Georgia; several beloved cousins, aunts and uncles also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens, 1100 Hickory Level Road, Villa Rica, GA 30180.
