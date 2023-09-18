Robert Russell Pope Jr., 92, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. 

Pope was born in Oxford, Alabama, on June 16, 1931, the son of Robert Russell Pope, Sr. and Annie Allen Pope. His father was Mayor of Oxford and a ticket agent for Southern Railroad when he was born. He was the fourth child of six and the only son. The others were Rosemary Pope Davis, Jane Ellen Pope, Betty Joyce Plogger, Peggy Ann Stamper, and Barbara Jean Craig.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Pope Jr. ( as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.