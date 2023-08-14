Robert “Terry” Hunton, 71, of Winston, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at Union Grove Christian Church on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. with Minister Mike Mallory officiating.

Service information

Aug 19
Celebration of Life
Saturday, August 19, 2023
4:00PM
Union Grove Christian Church
6604 Post Road
Douglasville, GA 30135
