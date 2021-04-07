Robin Denise “Penny” Styles, 61, of Winston, died Thursday, April 1, 2021.
A graveside funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 239 Clonts Road, Douglasville, GA
30134.
Pastor Danny Nance is church minister and Pastor Todd Lansden Sr. of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Chattanooga, Tenn., is eulogist.
A viewing was held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the funeral home chapel. The remains will lie at the cemetery from noon Thursday until the hour of the services.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.
