Rodney Wayne Watts Jr., 42, of Douglasville, died May 27, 2023.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Rodney Watts, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 2
Visitation
Friday, June 2, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 2
Service
Friday, June 2, 2023
2:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Jun 2
Interment
Friday, June 2, 2023
3:00PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Trending Videos