Mr. Roger Clark Winningham, 76, of Villa Rica, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Rosehaven Chapel at 2 p.m. Following services, he will be laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Refuge Center in Conyers, 1307 Milstead Ave., Conyers, GA 30012, 770-922-5939.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Winningham family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
