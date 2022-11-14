Roger Johnson, 85, of Lithia Springs, died on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

A graveside funeral service for Mr. Johnson will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sweetwater Memorial Park, 4614 Douglasville Hwy., Hiram.

