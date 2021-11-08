Mr. Roger Lee Norton Sr., 71, of Powder Springs, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory in Douglasville, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral services were conducted Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, from the Douglas Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dwayne Hewett, Bro. Jimmy Post, Bro. Carson Martin officiating. Interment followed at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica with Bro. Jimmy Lester officiating.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.