Roland Royce Roper, 78, of Temple, Georgia passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023. He was born on May 4, 1944. He is the son of the late Carl William Roper and the late Lela Jones Roper.

Mr. Roper loved to fish and loved God. He enjoyed gardening and had an amazing “green thumb”. He was a lover of all types of music, especially Gospel. Mr. Roper worked very hard, often having multiple jobs at a time. He was an accomplished, long time barber. Mr. Roper grew up singing on the radio.

