Roland Royce Roper, 78, of Temple, Georgia passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023. He was born on May 4, 1944. He is the son of the late Carl William Roper and the late Lela Jones Roper.
Mr. Roper loved to fish and loved God. He enjoyed gardening and had an amazing “green thumb”. He was a lover of all types of music, especially Gospel. Mr. Roper worked very hard, often having multiple jobs at a time. He was an accomplished, long time barber. Mr. Roper grew up singing on the radio.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Roper is preceded in death by his brothers, C.J. Roper and his wife, Farris, Herman Roper, Larry Roper, Hayward Roper; sisters, Madge Roper Bagwell and Ella Roper Buice.
He is survived by his daughters, Jill Roper of Douglasville, Georgia, Beth Roper of Stone Mountain, Georgia; sons, Matthew Roper and his wife, Stephanie of Austell, Georgia, Chad Roper and his wife, Sharalene of Temple, Georgia; sisters, Vera Roper Treadway, Marie Roper Corn and her husband, Ray, Teena Roper Baker; grandchildren, Jarrod, Austin, Elayna, Ian; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a Memorial Service at First Baptist Church of Villa Rica at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family to help with expenses.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
