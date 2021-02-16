Mr. Ronald Manning Fuller, age 69, of Fruithurst, AL, passed away February 12, 2021. He was born September 1, 1951 in Douglasville, GA to the late Dewey and Doris Brown Fuller. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Cherry Rogers.
Ronald worked as a tree trimmer and supervisor for Coweta Fayette EMC. He had many hobbies, but his favorites were hunting, fishing, and saw milling.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Kirby Fuller; great nieces raised as daughters, Alexis Tidwell, of Bowdon, GA and Cayleigh Payne, of Fruithurst; sister, Chiva Terell, of Douglasville, GA; and brothers, Sean Hulsey, of Anchorage, AK and Samuel Fuller, of Hiram, GA.
In keeping with his wishes, Ronald will be cremated. No formal services are planned at this time.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
