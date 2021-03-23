Mr. Ronald Grady Mullinax, 79, of Winston, died Saturday, March 20, 2021.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Musical selections will be provided by Miriam Moon and Renae Forrester.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.