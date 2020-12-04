Ronald Lathem Boring, age 80, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
He was born May 15, 1940, in Atlanta, Georgia. Ronald was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was a proud provider for his family. He was a computer programmer and worked for Cobb County. Ronald was a member of the Water of Life Church, where he played the bass and keyboards. He self-published nearly a dozen books and was a member of the Douglas County Poets Society. Ronald recorded and published his own music, as well. He was from Oak Hill, which he wrote a poem about.
Ronald was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Martha Ann Boring, who passed Dec. 7, 2010; as well as his parents, Edward L. and Marie (Fergerson) Boring.
Those left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Michael R. Boring and David W. Boring, both of Douglasville, Georgia; two grandchildren, Amanda and Kyle Culberson II of Opelika, Alabama and Jeffrey Nolan and Mary Kate Boring of Douglasville, Georgia; four great-grandchildren, Alyson Culberson, Carter Culberson, Hunter Boring and Hanna Boring.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Steve McFall officiating. Interment will follow at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
For those unable to attend, the services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Ronald by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.