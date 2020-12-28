Ronald Nelson Williams, 78, of Douglasville, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.
The family received friends on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Funeral Services were conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Hennessy officiating. Graveside services were held at Union Grove Baptist Church in Lithia Springs.
In lieu of flowers please make donations: Union Grove Baptist Church, 6517 Union Grove Rd., Lithia Springs, GA 30122. Steeple Fund or Memorial Garden Cemetery Fund, https://www.uniongrovebaptist.com/online-giving.
