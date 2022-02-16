Ronald “Rick” Barry Rakestraw, 74, of Austell, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
He was born on July 21, 1947, in Atlanta, to the late Harold Leon Rakestraw Sr. and the late Pearl Irene Hall Rakestraw.
He retired from
the used car business after 40 years of service. Rick was a member of Mount Tabor Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harold “Butch” Leon Rakestraw.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindia Ann Carden Rakestraw; children, Barry Von Rakestraw (Stephanie), Alexandria Elizabeth Rakestraw; grandchildren, McKenna Rakestraw, Memphis Rakestraw, McCoy Rakestraw, Maclan Rakestraw; sister-in-law, Tammy Carden; brothers-in-law, Billy Carden (Beth), Jimmy Carden (Pat); as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from 12-2 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steve Griggers officiating.
Internment will follow the service at Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
