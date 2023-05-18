Ronald “Ron” Eugene Hitt, 76, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2023. He was born on July 12, 1946. He is the son of the late Edward Dathan Hitt and the late Esther Chalker Nunn.
Ron was a great Daddy and provider for his family. He was a Mason and a Shriner. Ron founded and Pastored Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Dallas for over 30 years. He was a Fireman for the City of Atlanta for 7 years. Ron was also a Police Officer for Austell, Hiram, and Paulding County, where he retired after 26 years of service as a Policeman.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hitt is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Way Hitt.
He is survived by his daughters, Wendy Sisson of Villa Rica, Georgia, Melissa Shoffner and her husband, James of Winston, Georgia, and Pixie Hitt of Douglasville, Georgia; brother, Paul Nunn of Dallas, Georgia; grandchildren, Chantal Sisson, Jessie Shoffner, Dustin Gray, Chyenne Shoffner, and Brooklyn Hitt; four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. Preacher James Goodman will be officiating, and the Paulding County Sheriff's Office will be serving as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville.
