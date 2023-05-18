Ronald “Ron” Eugene Hitt, 76, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2023. He was born on July 12, 1946. He is the son of the late Edward Dathan Hitt and the late Esther Chalker Nunn.

Ron was a great Daddy and provider for his family. He was a Mason and a Shriner. Ron founded and Pastored Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Dallas for over 30 years. He was a Fireman for the City of Atlanta for 7 years. Ron was also a Police Officer for Austell, Hiram, and Paulding County, where he retired after 26 years of service as a Policeman.

