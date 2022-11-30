Ronald “Ronnie” Edward West moved on from this life after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He stepped peacefully into eternity in the presence of his beloved daughters, granddaughter, and friend.
Ronnie was born February 28, 1951 to Ms. Arbie Lee Eller West and Mr. Cecil West, who preceded him in death, along with his half-brother, Scott Pannell. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Wanda Wofford West, his daughters Brittney West and Brooke West, and his granddaughter – the apple of his eye – Miss Brylie West. His sister, Janet West Parrott, along with the Wofford family, Eller cousins, and numerous nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends will join the Wests in mourning Ronnie’s passing. Ronnie worked in the optical industry for 50 years. He was well respected by his colleagues and clients. Ronnie loved his friends from Headland High School and treasured his friendships until his final days. He also found great joy in watching sports (namely the Gators, the Braves, and anything Brylie did!), and in being around music and playing the guitar.
