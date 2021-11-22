Mr. Ronald Timothy “Tim” Norris, age 63, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. He was born July 9, 1958 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Mr. Kenneth Carroll Norris and Mrs. Sara Martha Schellhardt Norris. He was an entrepreneur with a passion for humanitarian work and helping people. Mr. Norris loved the outdoors. He was a generous man and a very hands-on man who could fix anything. He was a great husband and father.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Norris.
Mr. Norris is survived by wife of over 38 years, Melinda “Joy” Cole Norris of Douglasville; his sons and daughter-in-law, Corban and Alexis Norris of Douglasville and Tyler-Cole Norris of Douglasville; his mother, Sara Martha Schellhardt Norris of Devine, Texas; his sisters and brother-in-law, Cindy Jones of Devine, Texas and Sandy and Gary Strickland of Turnertown, Texas; his brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Cheryl Norris of Portland, Texas; special grand-puppy, Piper Norris; and many nieces and many nephews also survive.
The family received friends at Atlanta West Pentecostal Church, 2960 Skyview Drive, Lithia Springs, Georgia 30122, Monday, November 22, 2021 from 2-4. Funeral services followed at 4 p.m. with Pastor Darrell Johns officiating. Following the service and in accordance with Mr. Norris’s wishes, he was cremated.
