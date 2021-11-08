Mr. Ronnie Lee Ackerman, 73, of Lithia Springs, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory in Douglasville, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, from 4-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, from the Douglas Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Terry Marbut officiating.
Interment will follow at Mozley Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.