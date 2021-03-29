Mrs. Rosa Jean Taylor Newborn, 78, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021.
She was born Sept. 5, 1942 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. James R. Taylor and the late Mrs. Katie Elizabeth Elrod Taylor. Mrs. Newborn was the beauty queen of her Senior Year of High School. She loved to do puzzles. Mrs. Newborn was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Franklin Newborn; brother, Marvin Taylor; and sister, Gaynelle Taylor.
Mrs. Newborn is survived by sons and daughters-in-laws, Tim and Pam Newborn of Dallas, Georgia, David and Laura Newborn of Douglasville, Jack and Buffie Newborn of Austell, Georgia; sister, Theresa Ronig of Fairmont, Georgia, Carolyn Clay of Villa Rica, Georgia; brother, Roger Taylor of Douglasville, Georgia; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and her cat, who she loved so much, Carlos.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Friday April 2, 2021, from 5 p.m. 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Mozley Memorial Gardens with Bro. Joe Ezzard officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
