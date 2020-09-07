Mrs. Rosalie Fowler Matlock, 88, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born July 30, 1932 in Washington DC, the daughter of the late Mr. Ezra Francis Fowler and the late Mrs. Katherine Mary Muldoon Fowler. Rosalie was the first woman motor vehicle examiner in the state of Nebraska and later worked as a telephone operator at the University of Nebraska Hospital. She loved to welcome friends and family into her home with a fresh cup of coffee. She was a proud Irish Catholic.
Rosalie is predeceased by her beloved husband, Howard Matlock. In addition, she was predeceased by son, Jerome Shawanesse, nephew Ronald Wilson and several brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Matlock is survived by her daughters Shirleen Matlock of Douglasville, Georgia, Susan Teczar and her husband James Teczar of West Brookfield, Massachusetts; son John Wasem of West Brookfield, Massachusetts, and brother, Roy Fowler of Brunswick, Georgia. Also to cherish her memory her ten grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Graveside Services will be conducted Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. from Bright Star United Methodist Church Cemetery. Interment will follow at Bright Star United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Douglas County Special Olympics Therapeutic Board at:
Julie Griffin Smith
C/O DCSOTB
1900 Sherry Way
Douglasville, GA 30135
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
