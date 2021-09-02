Rose Grisetti

Rose Tomasetti Grisetti, age 98, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, August 30, 2021. She was born October 5, 1922 in Wooster, Ohio, where Rose lived the first 50 years of her life. Rose was the most loving sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and wife. Her love for all was vast and endless. She meant so much to so many in her family and in her life. Rose never met a stranger and extended her loving care and kindness to everyone she met. She was very involved in her church, St. Theresa Catholic Church, where she could be seen attending Mass daily. Rose’s Italian heritage was made known by her hospitality and through her cooking Italian cuisine. Rose (Mamooch) was a mother to all.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 69 years, Angelo Joseph Grisetti; her parents, Vincent and Elvira (Discipio) Tomasetti; a son, John Vincent Grisetti; infant sister, Mary Tomasetti, brothers, Frank Tomasetti and John Thomasetti.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Susie Grisetti of Douglasville, Angela Tidwell and husband Thomas of Douglasville, Georgia; brother, Henry and RoseMarie Tomasetti; sister, Irene Arnold; daughter-in-law, Sally Grisetti; six grandchildren, Mike, Jeff, Tommy, Mark, Elizabeth and Stephen; 15 great-grandchildren, Clay, Alyssa, John Michael, Angelo, Amber, Tee, Henry, Patrick, John, Lewis, Charlie, Jaclyn, Mae, Molly and Amelia; 3 great-great-grandchildren Clara Beth, John Crawford, and Charlotte; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
A funeral mass is planned for Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Douglasville with Father Joe presiding. Rose will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Rose to St. Theresa Catholic Church at www.sainttheresacatholicchurch.org or by mailing to 4401 Prestley Mill Road, Douglasville, GA 30135
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Rose by visiting www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
