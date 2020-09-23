Mrs. Rosemary Claxton, age 84, of Winston, GA went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
She was born in Brawley, CA on June 27, 1936. Rosemary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Mrs. Claxton would give of herself and home unselfishly to others. Rosemary and her husband Gerald would host missionaries, in their home, who were here telling of the work God was doing through them abroad. Mrs. Claxton was a member of Kingsway Baptist Church.
As a young lady, she learned how to sew and she became quite a tailor. She would make her own clothes at times and she even made a sports coat for Gerald. Mrs. Claxton taught Sunday school at King’s Way Baptist Church and she also loved singing in the choir. Rosemary loved gardening and cooking for others, as well. She spent many days as a volunteer at the Douglasville Nursing and Rehab facility.
Mrs. Claxton is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Claxton of Winston, GA; Daughter: Lucy Pitts of Douglasville, GA; sons: Rodney Claxton of Winston, GA and Russell Claxton of Bedford, VA; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren.
Celebration of life services for Mrs. Claxton will be held at Kingsway Baptist Church, in Douglasville, GA, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Senior Pastor Joe Hayman officiating.
Graveside services for Mrs. Claxton will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 1 a.m. at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs, GA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kingsway Baptist Church, 6456 The King’s Way, Douglasville, GA 30135.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mrs. Claxton
com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
