Roslyn Warren “Pete” Murphy, age 91 of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Wellstar Tranquility Hospice in Austell, Georgia.
He was born in South Carolina on April 8, 1931, but grew up in Bremen, Georgia. He was the son of the late George Harvey Murphy and Bertha Warren Murphy. Pete proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after serving twenty five years. Pete and his family spent two tours of duty in the UK, among other assignments and deployments, during his tenure with the Air Force. After his retirement, Pete and his wife Evelyn continued to enjoy extensive travel throughout Europe. Post Air Force duty, he finished his work career at the US Postal Service. Pete and Evelyn spent a lot of time in retirement with the Douglas County Senior Citizen Club, where Pete served as its President, among other social organizations in Douglasville. Most of all Pete’s life was a reflection of the joy he took in his grandchildren and family as well as the service he gave our country and his local community.
