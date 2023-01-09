Roxanna Hicks, 79, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
She was born May 7, 1943, in Key West, Florida, one of four daughters. Survivor best describes Roxanna. At the early age of nine, she lost her father. Roxanna survived breast cancer twice, two heart attacks that the family was aware of, two bouts of Covid and was a two-year survivor of congestive heart failure. Family-centric, Roxanna was the “Grand Matriarch” of her family, making sure everyone in her circle of family was o.k., always checking to see if anyone needed anything, and especially checking on the elders of the family. Roxanna married the love of her life on April 7, 1968, and was a devoted wife, a wonderful and loving mother and caretaker, a beloved sister and doting grandmother. She was hardworking, whether it was outside of the home or within her inner circle of family. Roxanna graduated from Miami-Dade Community College going on to receive her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami. Immediately after college, she began teaching in elementary school. After a few years in education, she had the opportunity to accept a position with Eastern Airlines. After her first diagnosis with breast cancer, Roxanna chose to work in part-time positions, volunteering her services or working as an advocate for special needs children and adults. Staying true to being a devoted, lifelong educator, she worked as a substitute teacher, volunteered as a paraprofessional in elementary schools, especially where her daughter was attending, and even worked as a substitute driver for the U.S. Post Office. One of Roxanne’s greatest loves outside of her family, was gardening and working with flowers. She was proud of her achievement in becoming a Georgia Master Gardener. She was chosen to work on numerous high profile landscape projects throughout the State of Georgia. In her spare time, Roxanne was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling to visit her out-of-state family members. To know her was to love her and she will be missed by all who knew her.
