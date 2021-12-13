Roy Edward Wilson, 90, passed away peacefully in Cumming, Georgia on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. He never let his battle with dementia affect his sense of humor and love of his family. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and four adult children at the time of his passing.
He was a devout husband, father
and Catholic who enjoyed writing humorous stories about his life, watching baseball and old westerns, collecting books and records, and shopping for bargains in discount stores and dollar stores. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, friendly attitude, and endless assortment of Dad jokes.
He is survived by his wife, Maryann (Koenig) Wilson; daughter, Julie (Michael Hauger); son, Andrew “Andy” (Andrea Zurek); daughter, Amy (Robert “Kevin”) Dobbs; and son, Michael (Laura) Wilson; his granddaughter, Addison Wilson; stepgrandson, Michael Hauger Jr.; and multiple in-laws, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Noble E. Wilson (1978); Laura Culbreath Wilson (1968); and six siblings, Mae Virginia Wilson Corley (1939), Wilma Wilson Brown (2004), Nobel E. “Junior” Wilson (1939), Robert M. Wilson (2003), Ray J. Wilson (2016) and Frank Wilson (1993).
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Douglasville.
