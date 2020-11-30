Roy Elmo “Mo” Daniel, age 84, of Douglasville passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
He was born in Douglasville, Georgia on May 19, 1936, to the late Elbert Daniel and the late Nancy Bessie Wallas Daniel. Elmo was a Veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Latham Time Recorder after 25 years of service as a builder of time clocks. He was also a carpenter by trade. Elmo and Bernice joined Liberty Baptist Church in 1962 where Elmo served as a Deacon and as the custodian for many years.
In addition to his parents, Elmo was preceded in death by his daughter: Tammy Daniel Jones; sisters: Jerrie Walraven and Jewel Richardson; brother: Howard Lee Daniel.
Elmo is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bernice Jeanette Hendrix Daniel; son: Tony Daniel and his wife, Suzanne; daughter: Merianna Daniel; grandchildren: Jennifer Sills, Joshua and Erin Daniel, and Candice and Charles Lamb; great grandchildren: Hayden, Harper, and Hudson Sills, Lucas, Maci, Lincoln, Alexis, and Jayden Daniel; sister: Nell Smith and her husband, Richard, and Hilda Smith; sisters-in-law: Eulene Sinyard, Sarah Couch, Frances Farmer, Peggy Franklin and her husband, Jimmy; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church in Douglasville, GA.
A private, immediate family only funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church in Douglasville, GA, with Pastor Terry Marbut and the Rev. Donald Collett officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 1651 South Burnt Hickory Road, Douglasville, GA 30134 (770-949-7482).
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
