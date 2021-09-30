Roy Michael “Mike” Mayben, age 63, of Temple, passed away, Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He was born March 21, 1958 in Gadsden, AL the son of Mr. Roy Milford and Mrs. Carolyn Sue Winkles Mayben. Mr. Mayben loved his grandchildren, spending time with his family and friends. He and his wife had just celebrated 40 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie Butler Mayben of Temple, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Ben Corne of Rainbow City, AL; son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Savanna Mayben of Carrollton, GA; father and mother, Mr. Roy Milford and Mrs. Carolyn Sue Winkles Mayben of Gadsden, AL; sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Phillip Blair of Boaz, AL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Randy and Sydney Gunter of Rainbow City, AL, Charley and Debbie Pope of Chelsea, AL, Mack and Connie Butler of Rainbow City, AL; grandchildren, Lillian Mayben, Evelyn Corne, Charlotte Mayben, Oliver Corne, soon to be Brooks Mayben; honorary grandchildren, Malachi Salas and Ashlyn Lester; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica, Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Pastor Shannon Lovelady and Pastor Ronnie Brannen officiating. A special reading will be presented by Mr. Harry Butler. Interment will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens in Rainbow City, AL with Pastor Mark Williams officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Joshua Mayben, Benjamin Corne, Mack Butler, Randy Gunter, Stephen McGlathery and Mark McGlathery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.