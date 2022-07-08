Roy “Pete” Theodore Meek Jr., 82, of Douglasville passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
He was born July 29, 1939, in Paulding County, son of the late Mr. Royal Brown Meek Sr and the late Mrs. Grace Pate. Roy loved serving as a deacon at Second Baptist Church of Douglasville for over 25 years. Mr. Meek enjoyed spending time with his family and in his younger years he loved fishing. He also loved all animals, especially his dogs.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Reba Ann Jones Meek; brothers, Lloyd Smith, Hugh Smith, JB Meek; sisters, Ruth Standridge, Claudell Gilley.
He is survived by daughter, Pam and husband, Todd Chisolm; son, Tim Meek; grandchildren, Candice and husband, Matt Fitzner, Valarie and husband, Nathan Thaxton, Breanna Chisolm, Noah and wife, Sarah Chisolm; great-grandchildren, Benton, Matilyn, Jathan and Noah; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. The funeral service will follow from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Brother Fred Blalock officiating. Interment will be at Sunrise Memorial Garden in Douglasville.
Messages of condolences may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
