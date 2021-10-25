Ruby Carolyn
“Carol” Brackin,
76, of Douglasville,
died Thursday, Oct.
21, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven on
Tuesday, Oct. 26,
2021, from 2:30
p.m. until 4:30
p.m. The funeral service will follow
at 5 p.m. in Rosehaven Chapel.
The interment will follow at Rosehaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request donations
be made online to
the Alzheimer’s Association at act.
Please take time
to leave your condolences to
the Brackin family
or share memories
of Carol by visiting
her memorial page
at www.Whitley
Whitley-Garner
at Rosehaven
Funeral Home, Douglasville.
