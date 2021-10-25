Ruby Carolyn

“Carol” Brackin,

76, of Douglasville,

died Thursday, Oct.

21, 2021.

The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven on

Tuesday, Oct. 26,

2021, from 2:30

p.m. until 4:30

p.m. The funeral service will follow

at 5 p.m. in Rosehaven Chapel.

The interment will follow at Rosehaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request donations

be made online to

the Alzheimer’s Association at act.

alz.org.

Whitley-Garner

at Rosehaven

Funeral Home, Douglasville.