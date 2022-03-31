Ms. Ruth Jane (Driscoll) Williamson, age 83, of Winston, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She was born in Cameron, Texas on March 14, 1939.
Ruth or ‘Mimi’, as she was lovingly known, was the light and strong-willed matriarch of her family. She loved to spend time with each of them, playing an active role in their lives. When her daughters were in elementary school, she volunteered there just so she could be close to them and not have to miss their many milestones. Talented with her hands, Ruth loved to create various arts and crafts, including refinishing furniture. She had a knack for making a house a home by always decorating (and redecorating) every home she lived in.
Ruth met her late husband, Rhett, while they were both involved in theater together. Their love brought over 50 years of marriage together and a remarkable union. Once they retired, they enjoyed traveling to new places together and being together to experience the wonders of the world.
In addition to her loving husband, Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Katherine Driscoll; and her sisters, Ellen Slockbower and Sister Jacqueline Driscoll.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Kathy Williamson and Sarah (Mark) Anthony; her sister, Betty Slavik; grandchildren, Andy Williamson, Marie (Juan) Lujan, Danielle McKinney, Chloe Truelove, and Fiona Chambers; and her 11 great-grandchildren: Xander, Dominic, Jade, Kaylee, Gabriela, Kelsey, Kenzie, Katie, Aaron, Charlotte, and Audrey.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in the Rosehaven Chapel. Father Andy Ellis will officiate. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville, Georgia.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
