Ruth J. Renfroe, 95, of Douglasville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
She was born May 3, 1926, in Atlanta.
The daughter of Mr. James Flynn Jansen and Mary Zelma Gillette Jansen. Her hobbies included cooking, canning, sewing and dancing. Her greatest love included her family, church and most importantly her
Lord and Savior
Jesus Christ.
In addition to
her parents, Mrs. Renfroe was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Edward Renfroe; son-in-law, John Carlton Lancaster; sisters, Katherine “Ikie” Rowe and Frances Jones.
Mrs. Renfroe is survived by her daughter, Susan Lancaster of Villa Rica; daughter and son-in-law, Elisa Jan and Greg Smith of Douglasville; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kristi) Lancaster, Kelli Lancaster, Toby
Burke and Joshua (Carey) Evans; great-grandchildren, Addyson Grace Lancaster, Ansley Elizabeth Lancaster and Jessica Rose Burke; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were conducted Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with the Rev. Ron Whelan officiating. Interment followed at Mozley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wellstar Tranquility Hospice or Central Baptist Church.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
