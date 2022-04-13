Sallie Elizabeth Tucker McDaniel, 75, of Newnan, passed away, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Born October 4, 1946, in Huntington, WV, she was the daughter of the late Charles T. Tucker and the late Margaret Foster Tucker. Sallie graduated from Vinson High School in 1964 in Huntington. She would go on to study religion and Christian education at St. Andrews University and receive her bachelor’s degree in 1968. She later studied Christian education at Columbia Theological Seminary and received her master’s degree in 1998. She was the Director of Christian Education at the First Presbyterian Church in Douglasville from 1985 until 2001 and held the same position at Northwest Presbyterian Church in Atlanta from 2002 until 2010. Sallie was also an avid quilter.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff McDaniel and Chris McDaniel (Dawn); grandchildren, Austin, Laura, Abby and Charlie; brother, David Tucker; several cousins and numerous friends.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville with Pastor Sandra Fox officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service hour at the church on Tuesday.
