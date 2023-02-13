Samuel Dale “Sam” Griffin, 83, of Lithia Springs, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 from 1-3 p.m.
The Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. in Rosehaven Chapel with the Rev. Charles Gibbs and Rev. Mike Sinyard officiating. Musical selections will be rendered by Candy Watson and Tracey Pirkle, accompanied by Robin Dubberly on piano.
Interment will follow in Central Baptist Church Cemetery with military funeral honors.
The family requests In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sam’s memory may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, Georgia or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland or to Central Baptist Church, 5811 Central Church Rd, Douglasville, Georgia 30135.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Griffin family.
Whitley Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
