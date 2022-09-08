Samuel Weems Kinney, 74, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. and the graveside service followed at 3 p.m. in Rosehaven Cemetery.
In the event of rain, the service will be held inside the funeral home.
Thoughts and condolences to the family may be shared online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
