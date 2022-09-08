Samuel Weems Kinney, 74, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. and the graveside service followed at 3 p.m. in Rosehaven Cemetery.

