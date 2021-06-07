Sandra Allene Vaughn, 67, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Brother Marty Martin and Minister Mary Rogers officiating.

Service information

Jun 9
Visitation
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
9:00AM-8:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jun 10
Funeral
Thursday, June 10, 2021
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
