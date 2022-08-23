Mrs. Sandra Anne Sparling, age 81, of Dougherty, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. She was born December 25, 1940, the daughter of the late Mr. Edward Milton Spruill and the late Mrs. Alice Mae Browne. Mrs. Sparling worked as a kindergarten teacher for the Dougherty School System for over 30 years. She was the matriarch of the family. She also loved gardening and playing her clarinet. She loved Jekyll Island and was known by her family as Beach Meme.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sparling was preceded in death by her husband, William Andrew Sparling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.