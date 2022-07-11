Sandra Yvonne Eubanks Shead, age 73, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born August 12, 1948 in Atlanta, Georgia. Sandra, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, was the true Proverbs 31 woman. She loved her family, especially her grandbabies, her friends, and all children. She spent her life growing up in Douglas County and was a member of the Douglas County High School Class of 1969. She was a true woman of faith, who loved her church family at Liberty Baptist Church and was lovingly known as “Deaconette”. In her spare time, she loved to travel, especially to the beach. Sandra was a travel agent for Classic Travel and Travel Agents International for over twenty years. She enjoyed fishing and playing golf, was an excellent cook known for her delicious cakes, and she loved bright colors—especially reds, pinks and yellows.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend Joe Brown Eubanks and Dorsie Pritchard Eubanks; her brother, Willie Joe Eubanks; and a sister, Esther Gaddis.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 55 years, Phil Shead; son, Joseph Shead; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Shead Taylor and Bobby; brothers, Doyle Eubanks (Ann) and Terry Eubanks (Candy); two grandchildren, Wesley Taylor (Tifani) and Lauren Stephens (Nate); four great-grandchildren, Gunnar Stephens, River Stephens, Presley Taylor and Tenley Taylor; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service will be Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Reverend Terry Marbut officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service in Rosehaven Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Shead family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
