Sandra E. Raines, of Powder Springs, lovingly known as “Mom”, “Sam” and “Nana” by all who knew and loved her, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
She was born Aug.18, 1956, in Atlanta. Sam worked as a hairdresser for over 50 years in Douglas County. She started working with Sandra McCown at LaMac’s.
In 1985, she and her business partner, Jill Shutley, opened The Hair Affair across the street. They operated The Hair Affair together until Jill retired. Sam continued running the shop until her passing. Sam was also the loving hairdresser at Grace Assisted Living. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Powder Springs.
Preceding her in death were her parents, B.H. and Bernice Livingston.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Devan Raines; dear friend and roommate, Julie Koon; fiancé, Lynn Denson; her beloved furry daughter, Sofie Grace “Soapie”; sister, Rebecca Karr; nephew, Montana Karr; nieces, Macey Karr McGill (Austin) and Madison Karr; as well as numerous extended family members and many friends.
The family will received friends at the funeral home on Monday followed by the funeral in the Rosehaven Chapel with Reverend Matthew Shutley officiating. Per her request, she will be cremated after the service.
Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Sandra Raines to A.A. Rebos, Inc., 304 Poplar Street, Marietta, Georgia 30060.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the services of Sandra Raines.
