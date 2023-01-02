Sandra Raines

Sandra E. Raines, of Powder Springs, lovingly known as “Mom”, “Sam” and “Nana” by all who knew and loved her, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

She was born Aug.18, 1956, in Atlanta. Sam worked as a hairdresser for over 50 years in Douglas County. She started working with Sandra McCown at LaMac’s.

