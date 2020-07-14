Mrs. Sandra “Sandi” Catherine Graziano Machler, age 74, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born in Springfield, MA, the daughter of the late Michael Graziano and the late Isabell Maraj Graziano. She worked as a licensed practical nurse. Sandi loved shopping, traveling and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Machler is preceded in death by her brother, Gene Pelletier.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Albert Machler of Douglasville; her daughters and son-in-law, Kelly Taylor of Brookhaven, GA and Kim and Doug Murdaugh of Villa Rica, GA; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark Machler and Kim Fowler of Cumming, GA; her sister-in-law, Arlene Pelletier of NH; her brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Florence Pelletier of Westfield, MA; 4 grandchildren, Gracie Taylor, Sydney Murdaugh, Hunter Murdaugh and Karsyn Machler; and several nieces and nephews.
According to Mrs. Machler’s wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial prayer service may be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so may make donations In Memory of Sandi Machler to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or diabetes.org/donate.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
