Sandra Whittington, age 83, of Douglasville, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born September 7, 1938 in Atlanta, Georgia, daughter of the late Mr. Charles Edward Whittington and the late Mrs. Helen Dorothy Hilley. Ms. Whittington was on the Cemetery Commission for thirty years and also worked for the Federal Government for many years as a Systems Analyst.
She is survived by her daughters, Monica (Richard) Fernandez of New Orleans, Terri (Kristopher) Kozub of Orlando, Florida; son, Anthony Leone of Little Rock, Arkansas; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service took place Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Grace Presbyterian in Douglasville at 10 a.m. with Reverend David Gilbert officiating. Interment took place at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundationhttps://pkcure.org/give/
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.