Sara Jane Johnston, age 80, of Douglasville, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023. She was born November 9, 1942 in Lafayette, AL. She is the daughter of the late Mr. George Boazman and the late Mrs. Lois Boazman. Mrs. Johnston enjoyed spending time with her family and relaxing on the porch. She loved taking care of her granddaughter’s horse, SpongeBob. Jane never passed up an opportunity to have a good laugh. She loved driving the school bus, and always loved celebrating holidays with her loved ones, Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She always had a caring heart and put everyone first even before herself.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edward Johnston; son, Thomas (T.J.) Edward Johnston, Jr.; brother, Tommy Boazman.
