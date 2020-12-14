Sara Jo Bowen Campbell was born on July 5, 1934 to the late Pikney Furman Bowen and the late Ruth Acker Bowen. She was the “baby” of 13 brothers and sisters. Preceded in death by brothers: Thamar Bowen, Frank Bowen, Joe Levis Bowen, Clifton Bowen, William Thomas Bowen and sisters: Gertha Gentry, Roselle Pruitt, Evelyn Winn, Hilda Olds, and Mary Ann McCall. Her surviving sister is Aurelia Seymour of Bowman. She met and married the love of her life, Horace Louis Campbell, Jr and was married just a few days short of 64 years until his death in 2017. They had 4 children.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Lynn and a son, Stephen Louis.
Sara is survived by daughters: Cindy Yates (married to Gary) and Amanda Jones (married to Bret); Four grandchildren, who she adored: David Yates (married to Gwen), Kristin Yates Nicholas (married to David), Sara Kathryn Jones “Katie”, and Cloe’ Grace Jones. 5 Great-grandchildren: Trevor and Dawson Yates, and Bella, Sophia and Luke Nicholas; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She loved and cared for her family with all her heart, and her favorite thing to do was spending time with family and friends. One friend stated, “no one has ever listened to me like she did”. She loved to hear every detail of your life and truly cared.
She had many jobs during her life, even playing professional basketball out of high school for the women’s team, the Atlanta Blues. She worked for several banks, several florists and her last job was working at Hightower Family Funeral homes in Douglasville, doing what she did best, caring for those hurting. Of course, her favorite “job” was mom, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and loved spending time with her Sunday School Class. She volunteered with numerous organizations and enjoyed her time giving Birthday parties for Senior Citizen facilities or wherever she could give a lending hand or a listening ear.
She was ready to go home to Jesus after missing her love, Louis, for the last 3 years and has been yearning to see him and Jesus. I know Louis was ready to greet her with a smirky, little smile, a joke and a peppermint. She always laughed at his jokes (no matter how corny). I can hear them laughing now and picture them walking arm in arm or dancing the jitter-bug.
She entered into Heaven the morning of December 9, 2020. By now, she has probably met everyone in Heaven and knows all the special details of their lives. She will be greatly missed by her family, but we are looking forward to the time of “no more” separation and “no more” tears when we can spend eternity with her in our forever home prepared for us. “Come Quickly, Lord Jesus!”
Graveside Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. The service will be livestreamed via a link found in the Tribute Wall and on Hightower Family Funeral Homes' Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Beulah Baptist Church, 11491 Veterans Memorial Highway, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.
