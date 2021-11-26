Sarah Asalee Moore, age 91 of Douglasville Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. She was born in Haralson County, Georgia on November 14, 1930 to the late Ben F. Kelley and the late Verdie Elizabeth Strickland. She is retired from Lockheed with over 20 years of service. She was a Member of Beulah Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children David A Moore (Janice), Lynn M. Martin (Charles “Charlie”); grandchildren, Steve Moore, Patty Shoemake (Scott), Paula Moore; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; Nephews, Charles “Tony” Kelley (Angie) Scott Kelley, Lee Kelley, Niece Sara Annette Moore (Sam).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands Billie Lee Moore and Gerald E Moore; sister-in-law Brenda Kelley; brother, Charles Kelley.
The service will be held in the Hightower’s Memorial Chapel Saturday November 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. Officiating the service will be Reverend Stewart Strickland.
Serving as Pallbearers Steve Moore, Zach Moore, Sam Moore, Cade Riggs, Cory Cronic, Lee Kelley
Interment to follow the service at Sunrise Memorial Garden.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.