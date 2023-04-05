Sarah Elizabeth Feild, 85, of Douglasville, passed away on April 4, 2023. She was born on April 15, 1937, the daughter of the late Mac Armour and Ethel Harrison Armour.
Sarah loved spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, and being with her family. She was a Christian and was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Douglasville, Georgia.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into heaven by her loving husband of 26 years, Mr. Norman Feild; brothers, Allen Armour, Max Armour and Norman Armour; sisters, Betty Jayne Lynn, Kathryn Tuggle, and Fran Thompson.
She is survived by her daughter Pamela (Scott) Fields; her son, Eric Feild and her grandchildren, Kylie Fields, Avery Fields, and Nicholas (Rena) Fields; sisters, Martha Margolin and Lillian Mapp and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Pastor Caryl Strange officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.
In keeping with Sarah’s wishes her body will be cremated after the service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
