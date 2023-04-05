Sarah Elizabeth Feild, 85, of Douglasville, passed away on April 4, 2023. She was born on April 15, 1937, the daughter of the late Mac Armour and Ethel Harrison Armour.

Sarah loved spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, and being with her family. She was a Christian and was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Douglasville, Georgia.

Service information

Apr 6
Visitation
Thursday, April 6, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Apr 6
Funeral
Thursday, April 6, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
