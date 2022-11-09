Sarah Fredonia “Donie” Watson, 92, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from noon-2 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel.
Following the service, Donie will be entombed in the Rosehaven Memorial Park mausoleum.
For those unable to attend the service in person, you may view the Livestream from the online obituary page at www.whitleygarner.com.
Thoughts and condolences to the family may be shared online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
