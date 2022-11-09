Sarah Fredonia “Donie” Watson, 92, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from noon-2 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Watson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos