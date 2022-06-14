Mrs. Sarah Hunter Washington, age 93, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Monday, June 13, 2022. She was born in Douglas County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Grady Hunter and the late Mrs. Effie Worthan Hunter Watkins. Mrs. Washington was a longtime member of Utopia Baptist Church in Villa Rica where she taught Sunday School for many years and sang in the choir. She loved cooking and working in her yard. Mrs. Washington loved her family dearly and cherished time spent with them.
Mrs. Washington was preceded in death by her beloved husband Clarence Durell Washington in 1992; son-in-law, Truman Golden; brothers, Ralph Hunter and William Lawrence Hunter also step-sister, Melba Watkins Hall.
She is survived by her sons and daughters –in-law, Billy and Jane Washington of Bremen, Georgia and Wilbur and Robin Washington of Villa Rica, Georgia; her daughters and son-in-law, Hilda and David Smith of Villa Rica, Georgia, and Betty Golden of Bremen, Georgia, as well as 11 grandchildren, Jason (Tonya) Smith, Heather (Bryant) Underwood, Leah (Joe) Jaillet, Steven (Candis) Washington, Brandon (Annalysa) Wahington all of Villa Rica, Brenda (Robert) Curry of Roopville, Jerry (Donna) Golden, Karen Golden, Tammy (Jerry) McCormick, Mark (Angela) Washington, Chris (Katie) Washington all of Bremen; 21 Great-Grandchildren and 9 Great- Great- Grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica with Rev. David Huckeba and her grandson Jason Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.