Sarah Nelson Johnson, 94, of Winston, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
The funeral service is planned for Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Billy Wallace officiating. Sarah will be laid to rest at a later date at Chattahoochee National Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Johnson family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.