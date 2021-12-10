Sarah Nelson Johnson, 94, of Winston, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

The funeral service is planned for Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Billy Wallace officiating. Sarah will be laid to rest at a later date at Chattahoochee National Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Johnson family.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.

