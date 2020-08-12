Mrs. Sarah Powell, age 80, of Temple, Georgia passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
Mrs. Powell was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 23, 1940, the daughter of the late Ernest Stanley and Lilly McCrary Stanley. She was a homemaker and attended Beulah Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Clifton and Rebecca Powell of Basehor, Kansas, William E. and Samantha Powell of Douglasville; grandchildren, Joshua, Amy, Jacob, Emily, Henry, Charlie and great grandchild, Cannon. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Powell; son, Henry Norris Powell; sisters, Doris Fussell, Betty Carter, Bobbie Jones and her life partner, Jerry Lyons Frey.
Funeral services will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, at
2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Rafiel Sanchez and Mr. Jamie Williams officiating.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home from noon until the service hour.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, please continue to follow all issued guidelines.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.