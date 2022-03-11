A memorial
service for Savannah Burney, 97, of Douglasville, will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Douglasville Police Department Event Hall, 2083 Fairburn Road in Douglasville.
Alfred F. Wilson Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Periods of rain and snow this morning becoming sunny and windy this afternoon. High 39F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 12, 2022 @ 3:03 am
A memorial
service for Savannah Burney, 97, of Douglasville, will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Douglasville Police Department Event Hall, 2083 Fairburn Road in Douglasville.
Alfred F. Wilson Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.